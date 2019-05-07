JUST IN
Business Standard

Ramco Systems positioned as a LEADER for Global Payroll Services

On 07 May 2019

Ramco Systems announced that the company has been ranked a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT), which analyses the performance of vendors offering next generation payroll services. Assessing the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations, Ramco emerged in the 'Leader' quadrant in three market segments including overall, as well as with a specific focus on multi-country payroll services and in Asia Pacific.

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 12:46 IST

