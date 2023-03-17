JUST IN
Yes Bank allots 1.66 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Yes Bank has allotted 1,66,100 equity shares under ESOS on 16 March 2023.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 57,50,92,18,468/- consisting of 28,75,46,09,234 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.57,50,95,50,668/- consisting of 28,75,47,75,334 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:40 IST

