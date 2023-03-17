Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves acquisition of 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering

-
-
At meeting held on 16 March 2023The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International at their meeting held on 16 March 2023 approved to acquire remaining 50% stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering from F Holdings GmbH, Austria, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
