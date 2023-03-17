Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves acquisition of 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering

At meeting held on 16 March 2023

The Board of Directors of Samvardhana Motherson International at their meeting held on 16 March 2023 approved to acquire remaining 50% stake of Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering from F Holdings GmbH, Austria, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent. Post completion of the transaction, Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering will become wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

