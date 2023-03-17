Board of Manappuram Finance to consider borrowing program and business plan for FY24

The Board of Manappuram Finance will meet on 24 March 2023 to consider and approved:

Borrowing program including issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (Debt Securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue for FY 2023-24

2. Business plan for FY 2023-24

