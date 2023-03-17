JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex gains 273 pts, realty stocks rally
Business Standard

Board of Manappuram Finance to consider borrowing program and business plan for FY24

Capital Market 

The Board of Manappuram Finance will meet on 24 March 2023 to consider and approved:

1.

Borrowing program including issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (Debt Securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue for FY 2023-24

2. Business plan for FY 2023-24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU