Indiamart Intermesh to divest 30% stake in Ten Times Online

Indiamart Intermesh has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated 16 March 2023 to disinvest its entire 30% stake in equity share capital of Ten Times Online by way of sale of 18,701 equity shares.

Pursuant to sale of equity shares, Ten Times would cease to be an Associate of the Company.

