JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns
Business Standard

Phoenix Mills allots 4,500 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Phoenix Mills has allotted 4,500 equity shares under ESOP on 16 March 2023.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,72,08,908 consisting of 17,86,04,454 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,72,17,908 consisting of 17,86,08,954 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU