Phoenix Mills allots 4,500 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 4,500 equity shares under ESOP on 16 March 2023.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,72,08,908 consisting of 17,86,04,454 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,72,17,908 consisting of 17,86,08,954 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)