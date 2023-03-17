Phoenix Mills allots 4,500 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Patel Engineering allots 25.78 cr rights equity share
Nazara Technologies allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company allots 4.77 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants
Minda Corp acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol for Rs 400 crore
Cartrade Tech allots 18,000 equity shares under ESOP
-
Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,72,08,908 consisting of 17,86,04,454 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,72,17,908 consisting of 17,86,08,954 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU