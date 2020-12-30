Yes Bank announces senior management change

Yes Bank has appointed Anurag Adlakha current Group CFO of the Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) in place of Deodutta Kurane, who would be retiring from the service of the Bank.

The Bank also appointed Niranjan Banodkar as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the Bank (Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)) with effect from 01 January 2021, in place of Anurag Adlakha who is appointed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) as mentioned above.

