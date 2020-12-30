SEBI imposes penalty of Rs 5 cr on NDTV

-
ALSO READ
New Delhi Television reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.59 crore in the September 2020 quarter
JBM Auto bags order for supply of 116 BS6 compliant AC low floor CNG buses
Va Tech Wabag files petition in Delhi HC against DJB's debarment letter
New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 54.82% in the June 2020 quarter
New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 32.41% in the March 2020 quarter
-
On 29 December 2020New Delhi Television has stated on several occasions, including in disclosures to the exchanges, that journalists Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are its Founders and Promoters, continue to hold majority stake with 61.45 percent of the paid up share capital of the Company. There has been no change in control through any arrangements or transactions with third parties. Any report or allegation to the contrary is baseless.
Therefore, the Company will appeal urgently against an order dated 29 December 2020 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposing a penalty of Rs. 5 crore on the Company under Section 23E of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 for alleged non-disclosure of the loan agreements entered into in 2009- 2010 by the Founders with Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL).
NDTV was not a party to this arrangement and it disclosed these agreements in 2015 in response to media reports that speculated change in control.
The core issue of the alleged surrender of control to VCPL is pending adjudication at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which, in 2019, granted a stay in favor of the Founders of NDTV, which is still in operation.
The Company has been advised by its lawyers that the SEBI order is inter alia based on an inaccurate assessment of facts and will not withstand scrutiny in appeal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU