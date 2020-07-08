Yes Bank decides to raise funds by way of FPO

Yes Bank announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 07 July 2020 has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering.

The Committee will meet next on 10 July 2020 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Price Band and discount, if any, as permitted under the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

