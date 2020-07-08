Yes Bank decides to raise funds by way of FPO

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank board approves Rs 600cr capital infusion in Yes Bank
RBI supersedes Board of Yes Bank for 30 days
Board of Bank of Baroda approves Rs 13,500 cr capital raising plan for FY21
Yes Bank board clears Rs 5,000 crore capital raising plan
Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Yes Bank's two promoter entities for disclosure lapses
-
Yes Bank announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 07 July 2020 has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering.
The Committee will meet next on 10 July 2020 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Price Band and discount, if any, as permitted under the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU