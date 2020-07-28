Yes Bank Q1 PAT slumps 60% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Yes Bank's net profit tumbled 60.1% to Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 114 crore in Q1 FY20.

However, the bank has returned to profitability after reporting loss in the past three quarters. It had reported a net loss of Rs 3,668 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total income of the bank fell 32.8% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 6,106.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, it has increased by 4.95% from Rs 5,818.59 crore reported in March 2020 quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) fell 16.3% to Rs 1,908 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 2,281 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3% in Q1 FY21 as against 2.8% in Q1 FY20.

The bank's provisions and contingencies fell 39.1% to Rs 1,087 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1FY20. It consists of a COVID-19 related provisioning of Rs 642 crore.

The provisional coverage ratio was at 75.1% as on 30 June 2020 as against 73.8% as on 31 March 2020 and 43.1% as on 30 June 2019.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 32,702.70 crore as on 30 June 2020 as against Rs 32,877.59 crore as on 31 March 2020 and Rs 12,092.10 crore as on 30 June 2019. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 17.30% as on 30 June 2020 as against 16.80% as on 31 March 2020 and 5.01% as on 30 June 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 4.96% as on 30 June 2020 as against 5.03% as on 31 March 2020 and 2.9% as on 30 June 2019.

Total deposits have fallen by 48% to Rs 117,360 crore as on 30 June 2020 from Rs 225,902 crore as on 30 June 2019.

Total advances at the end of the June 2020 quarter fell 30% to Rs 164,510 crore from Rs 236,300 crore reported at the end of June 2019 quarter.

CASA Ratio stood at 25.8% as on 30 June 2020 as against 26.6% as on 31 March 2020 and 30.2% as on 30 June 2019.

Cost to Income Ratio was at 54.6% in Q1 FY21 as against 94.3% in Q4 FY20 and 44.9% in Q1 FY20.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank' providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

Shares of Yes Bank fell 3.25% to Rs 11.90 on Tuesday. It traded in the range of 11.10 and 11.95 during the day.

