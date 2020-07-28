Wipro gains on selecting Google Cloud for digital transformation strategy

Wipro rose 1.86% to Rs 273.55 after the IT major announced that it has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint.

Wipro said the engagement will bring SAP applications and workloads to the cloud to support Wipro's 1.8 lakh employees.

With the latest collaboration, Wipro will modernize and transform itscore ERP system to SAP's flagship S/4HANA and migratethe SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Further, Wipro will roll out G Suite for some of their employees as a workplace productivity platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhanumurthy B.M, the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wipro, has said that: "As a provider of digital transformation services to some of the world's most impactful businesses, it is critical that our own core systems and technologies are running on intelligent and modern platforms that encompass the needs of the future. This transformation program will help us to run our most business-critical workloads and applications with speed and agility, and support our customers more effectively."

Wipro reported a 0.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,411.50 crore on a 1.3% increase in net sales to Rs 14,913.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)