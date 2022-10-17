Zee Media cancels board meeting

The media company cancelled board meet for results scheduled on 20 October 2022.

The company's board meeting was scheduled to be held on 20 October 2022 to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended 30 September 2022 of the financial Year 2022-23, duly reviewed (limited review) by the statutory auditors of the company.

The board meeting stands cancelled an the revised date of board meeting will be informed to the stock exchange in due course.

Zee Media Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of broadcasting of satellite television channels i.e. news / current affairs and regional language channels and sale of television programs.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Media Corporation reported net profit of Rs 8.19 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 9.06 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 21.61% to Rs 206.96 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of Zee Media Corporation rose 0.94% to Rs 14.03 on Friday.

