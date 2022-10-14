Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Allsec Technologies Ltd, J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, TRF Ltd and Arshiya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2022.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd tumbled 6.79% to Rs 7.27 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3149 shares in the past one month.

Allsec Technologies Ltd lost 6.21% to Rs 459. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1253 shares in the past one month.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd crashed 5.53% to Rs 256.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16490 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 173.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15329 shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd shed 4.97% to Rs 12.62. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

