Zen Technologies advances on order win worth Rs 61 cr

Zen Technologies added 2.96% to Rs 214.05 after Unistring Tech Solutions (UTS), a subsidiary of the company, secured an order worth Rs 61 crore from an Indian defence PSU.
Commenting on the order win, Dr Shravani Srinivas, the managing directors (MD) of Unistring Tech Solutions (UTS), said, "This is a small start and we expect larger orders to come in the future."
On a consolidated basis, Zen Technologies reported net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 27.5% to Rs 15.75 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Zen Technologies provides defence training solutions, drones and anti-drones solutions and has a track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.
