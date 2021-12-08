JSW Steel gains after November 2021 crude steel production spurts 10% Y-o-Y

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel Q1 crude production rises 65% YoY
JSW Ispat Special Products Q1 steel production up 76% YoY
Godawari Power gets environment clearance for enhancement of production
JSW Steel gains after Q2 crude steel production jumps 29% YoY
JSW Steel crude steel production spurts 11% YoY in July
-
JSW Steel rose 1.21% to Rs 669 after the company's standalone crude steel production for the month of November 2021 grew 10% to 14.60 lakh tonnes as against 13.32 lakh tonnes in November 2020.
On a sequential basis, crude steel production rose by 2% in November 2021 from 14.25 lakh tonnes produced in October 2021.
While the production of flat rolled products increased by 4% to 9.99 lakh tonnes, production of long rolled products jumped 13% to 3.32 lakh tonnes in November 2021 over November 2020. Sequentially, production of flat rolled products and that of long rolled products fell by 4% and 1%, respectively.
The figures exclude trial production from Phase II expansion of Dolvi (Maharashtra) works for part of the month of November 2021, the company's press statement highlighted.
The company's net profit surged 350.1% to Rs 7,179 crore on 71% increase in net sales to Rs 31,909 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU