63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spikes 9.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.84%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd rose 9.99% today to trade at Rs 154.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.84% to quote at 35227.07. The index is up 1.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd increased 5.45% and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd added 5% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 55.59 % over last one year compared to the 27.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 57.94% over last one month compared to 1.24% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 57985 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56005 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 154.7 on 08 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.05 on 01 Apr 2021.

