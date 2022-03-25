Zen Technologies hits the roof on securing order from Indian Army

Zen Technologies was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 205.35 after the company received a Project Sanction Order (PSO) from the Indian Army for the design and development of prototype of Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS).

The prototype is to be made ready for User Trial Readiness Review (UTRR) within a period of 30 weeks. On completion of UTRR, an order towards procurement of 16 no's of IADCS will be issued by the Indian Army for submission of their commercial offer prior to commencement of Field Evaluation Trials.

The project will be completed in two phases viz., Prototype Development Phase and Procurement Phase. The equipment is envisaged to facilitate imparting training to gunners at unit level.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 2.32 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales jumped 58% to Rs 26.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Zen Technologies provides defence training solutions, drones and anti-drones solutions and has a track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)