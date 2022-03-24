Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Poddar Pigments Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2022.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd surged 16.18% to Rs 113.8 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19218 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd spiked 13.03% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9398 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd soared 11.78% to Rs 586.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poddar Pigments Ltd rose 10.88% to Rs 314.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1857 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd gained 10.11% to Rs 58.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36836 shares in the past one month.

