G R Infra secures LoA for road project in MP

-
ALSO READ
G R Infraprojects completes two projects in Punjab, one in Uttar Pradesh
H.G. Infra Engineering surges on bagging two road projects from NHAI
H.G. Infra bags highway project in Karnataka from NHAI
Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for NHAI road project in Karnataka
PNC Infratech gains on bagging Rs 369-cr fee collection contract from NHAI
-
G R Infraprojects announced that it received a Letter of Award (LoA) on 24 March 2022 for a road project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The project entails four-laning of Ujjain Badnawar section of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost of the project is Rs 907 crore.
The project is expected to be completed within 730 days from the appointment date. The operational period will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.
G R Infraprojects' consolidated net profit slumped 65.4% to Rs 146.44 crore on 20% drop in net sales to Rs 1,979.70 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
Shares of G R Infraprojects fell 0.15% to close at Rs 1,440 on BSE yesterday, 24 March 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU