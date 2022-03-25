G R Infra secures LoA for road project in MP

G R Infraprojects announced that it received a Letter of Award (LoA) on 24 March 2022 for a road project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project entails four-laning of Ujjain Badnawar section of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost of the project is Rs 907 crore.

The project is expected to be completed within 730 days from the appointment date. The operational period will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.

G R Infraprojects' consolidated net profit slumped 65.4% to Rs 146.44 crore on 20% drop in net sales to Rs 1,979.70 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

Shares of G R Infraprojects fell 0.15% to close at Rs 1,440 on BSE yesterday, 24 March 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)