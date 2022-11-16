Zen Technologies incorporates subsidiary in UAE

Zen Technologies incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Zen Defence Technologies, in the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 15 November 2022.

Zen Defence Technologies LLC will be engaged in the business of training and simulation. Its paid-up capital is AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) 150,000 divided into 100 shares of AED 1500 each.

Zen Technologies is engaged in design, development and manufacture of Training Simulators for Police and Para-military Forces, Armed Forces, Security Forces, Government Departments like Transport, Mining, Infrastructure and Civilian market.

On a consolidated basis, Zen Technologies reported net profit of Rs 5.65 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales surged 112.13% to Rs 33.41 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

The Zen Technologies scrip was down 0.30% at Rs 198.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)