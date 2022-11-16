Healthcare shares edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 169.58 points or 0.71% at 23613.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 6.88%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 3.12%),Syngene International Ltd (down 3.09%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.02%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.42%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 2.38%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 2.37%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.19%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 7.47%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 5.14%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.63%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.82 or 0.25% at 62025.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29 points or 0.16% at 18432.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 2.02 points or 0.01% at 29060.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.57 points or 0.26% at 8986.72.

On BSE,1544 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)