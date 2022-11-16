Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 November 2022.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 November 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.25% to Rs 92.85 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 910 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd crashed 10.14% to Rs 77.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18877 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd lost 9.85% to Rs 5.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39532 shares in the past one month.

Ksolves India Ltd slipped 8.56% to Rs 407. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7127 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd dropped 7.36% to Rs 297.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33410 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)