Volumes jump at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 November 2022.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd saw volume of 10.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28721 shares. The stock increased 8.69% to Rs.607.10. Volumes stood at 11455 shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 858.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.02% to Rs.47.85. Volumes stood at 42.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 13.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.83% to Rs.1,434.65. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd witnessed volume of 42.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.54% to Rs.130.30. Volumes stood at 5.39 lakh shares in the last session.

NBCC (India) Ltd registered volume of 243.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.43% to Rs.36.55. Volumes stood at 88.45 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:30 IST

