Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 229.39 points or 2.06% at 11388.99 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 5.59%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.81%),Coal India Ltd (up 3.44%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.47%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.49%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.13%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.02%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.92%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.58%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.51 or 0.34% at 46257.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.15 points or 0.42% at 13571.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.72 points or 0.82% at 17696.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.31 points or 0.5% at 5871.43.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 554 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

