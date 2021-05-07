Zensar Tech gains after contract from UK-based firm

Zensar Technologies gains 2.14% to Rs 274.65 after the UK-based fintech company, Infinity Circle, selected Zensar for end-to-end development of its next-gen wealth management platform.

Zensar announced that it has been selected by Infinity Circle, a UK-based fintech company in the wealth management space. Zensar will be the design and technology services partner with the scope of engagement spanning across branding, UX, CX design, core platform development, global launch, and on-going support services.

Chaitanya Rajebahadur, the executive vice-president and head, Europe, Zensar Technologies, commented: "We are excited to work with disruptive companies like Infinity Circle, that bring fintech to the forefront of new ways of doing business. Their vision to take next generation wealth management to a new and emerging set of clients and investors is in keeping with our focus on creating value for future consumers of digital technology. Our team looks forward to creating this innovative platform for them."

Zensar Technologies' consolidated net profit dropped 34.87% to Rs 90.63 crore on a 6.21% fall in net sales to Rs 876.29 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey.

