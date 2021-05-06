Caplin Point Lab spurts after Q4 PAT rises 39% to Rs 68 cr

Caplin Point Laboratories jumped 7.03% to Rs 560.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 39% to Rs 67.92 crore on 29.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 278.71 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, EBITDA surged 29.6% to Rs 95.15 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 73.44 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin improved to 33% in Q4 FY21 from 31.3% in Q4 FY20.

The geographical breakup of sales were: Latin America at 87%; Africa at 5% and US at 8%. Given the continued focus on cash flow, receivables sustained at 95 days despite growth in sales. With focus on need to keep Inventory closer to customers, the current level of inventory is likely to continue at similar levels.

The cash and cash equivalent jumped 65.49% to Rs 470 crore as at 31 March 2021 as against Rs 284 crore at 31 March 2020. Inventory dropped 24.78% to Rs 179 crore as compared to Rs 238 crore in March 2020.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa.

