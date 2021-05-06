Caplin Point Lab spurts after Q4 PAT rises 39% to Rs 68 cr

-
ALSO READ
Caplin Point rises over 12% in three days
Caplin Point gets USFDA nod for antiemetic injection
Caplin Point gains after USFDA nod for anaesthetic injection
Caplin Point Lab unit inks partnership with JAMP Pharma Group for Canada
Caplin Point gains after USFDA approval for on neostigmine methylsulfate injection
-
Caplin Point Laboratories jumped 7.03% to Rs 560.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 39% to Rs 67.92 crore on 29.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 278.71 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
On a consolidated basis, EBITDA surged 29.6% to Rs 95.15 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 73.44 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin improved to 33% in Q4 FY21 from 31.3% in Q4 FY20.
The geographical breakup of sales were: Latin America at 87%; Africa at 5% and US at 8%. Given the continued focus on cash flow, receivables sustained at 95 days despite growth in sales. With focus on need to keep Inventory closer to customers, the current level of inventory is likely to continue at similar levels.
The cash and cash equivalent jumped 65.49% to Rs 470 crore as at 31 March 2021 as against Rs 284 crore at 31 March 2020. Inventory dropped 24.78% to Rs 179 crore as compared to Rs 238 crore in March 2020.
Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU