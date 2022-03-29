Zensar Technologies opens global delivery centre in Kolkata

The IT company after market hours on Monday announced that it has opened its global delivery centre in Kolkata.

Zensar said the centre is strategically located to attract skilled individuals in the company's service lines of application services, engineering services and data engineering and analytics. The centre will also support global clients and leverage local talent. The centre will hire a mix of fresher and lateral talent to support client projects worldwide, Zensar added.

Ajay Bhutoria, CEO and MD of Zensar said, "We are excited to open our next IT hub in Kolkata, a city with strong talent pool and infrastructure. The location of our newest facility will play an important role as we continue to build diverse teams of experienced professionals and motivated freshers. Zensar's Enliven initiative to reintegrate women into the workplace will benefit from a candidate pool with varied technical skills.

Vivek Ranjan, CHRO of Zensar said, Our focus in Kolkata will be developing next generation skillsets to build future talent. We will invest in training and developing our Kolkata-based associates to enable them to create positive business outcomes for our clients. Growing our network in India with our people-centric strategy will build a strong pipeline of tech capabilities, adding to our overall growth agenda."

Zensar Technologies conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for over 130 leading companies. The company's solutions leverage industry-leading platforms, and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit tumbled 33.6 % to Rs 92.40 crore on a 18% surge in net sales to Rs 1102.50 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Zensar Technologies were trading at 0.46% higher to Rs 373.75 on BSE.

