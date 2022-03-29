Zen Tech bags Rs 5.28-cr order from the J&K Police

-
The Jammu and Kashmir Police (J&K Police) has awarded Zen Technologies a contract worth about Rs 5.28 crore to supply Zen ShootEdge Systems (corner shot weapon systems).This is Zen's first order for ShootEdge. The company said it won the bid due to superior product quality and competitive pricing.
This version of ShootEdge was developed in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
In addition to domestic demand, ShootEdge also has a huge export potential, the company said.
As of date, the company's total order book stands at Rs 432.88 crore. Export order book stands at Rs 172.26 crore, or 39.79% of the total order book.
Zen Technologies provides defence training solutions, drones and anti- drones solutions. It has a track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security force.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 2.32 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales surged 58.2% to Rs 26.22 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Zen Technologies were up 0.45% at Rs 199.60 on BSE.
