McDonald's to operate select stores for delivery till 3 am in Mumbai

In wake of the new restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Westlife Development owned - McDonald's restaurants will operate contactless McDelivery till 3 am from select stores in Mumbai.

The brand will further be doubling down on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaway and On the Go as the state has announced new set of restrictions to arrest the mounting COVID-19 infections

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)