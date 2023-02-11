Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 1.79% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.9519.69 27 OPM %9.626.96 -PBDT1.571.44 9 PBT1.371.29 6 NP1.141.12 2

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

