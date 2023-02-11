Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 1.79% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

