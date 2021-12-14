Zomato appoints deputy CFO and CSO

Nitin Savara has been appointed as deputy chief financial officer and Anjalli Ravi Kumar as chief sustainability officer of Zomato.

Zomato added that neither Nitin Savara nor Anjalli Ravi Kumar is designated as a key managerial personnel.

Zomato is one of the leading Food Services technology platforms in India in terms of value of food sold, as of 31 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the food delivery company reported a net loss of Rs 434.90 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 229.80 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales surged 140.40% to Rs 1,024.20 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. Adjusted revenue in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 1,420 crore ($189 million), recording a 22.6% growth quarter-over-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 144.9% growth year-over-year (Y-o-Y).

Shares of Zomato were up 1.19% at Rs 144.25.

