Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

T.V. Today Network Ltd, Lupin Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2021.

T.V. Today Network Ltd, Lupin Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd soared 11.27% to Rs 30.6 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd surged 7.16% to Rs 445.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89063 shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd spiked 6.56% to Rs 942.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57417 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurt 5.70% to Rs 54.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd rose 5.35% to Rs 1152.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5204 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)