Zuari Agro Chemicals gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Nitrite gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
ICRA assigned credit ratings to Sanghi Industries
Icra expects domestic auto parts industry to grow 15% this fiscal
Q2 GDP growth expected to ease on sequential basis: ICRA
Yes Bank hits over two-year low after ICRA, CARE cut ratings
-
Zuari Agro Chemicals announced the revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under -
Term Loans - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)
Long Term Fund Based - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)
Long Term Fund Based Interchangeable - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)
Long Term un-allocated limits - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)
Short Term non-fund-based limits - Rating revised to [ICRA]A4 from [ICRA]A2+
Short Term un-allocated - Rating revised to [ICRA]A4 from [ICRA]A2+
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU