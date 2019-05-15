JUST IN
Zuari Agro Chemicals gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Zuari Agro Chemicals announced the revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under -

Term Loans - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)

Long Term Fund Based - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)

Long Term Fund Based Interchangeable - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)

Long Term un-allocated limits - Rating revised to [ICRA]BB (Negative) from [ICRA]BBB+ (Negative)

Short Term non-fund-based limits - Rating revised to [ICRA]A4 from [ICRA]A2+

Short Term un-allocated - Rating revised to [ICRA]A4 from [ICRA]A2+

