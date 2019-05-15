JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market trades higher; breadth positive
Business Standard

Yes Bank appoints director

Capital Market 

With effect from 14 May 2019

Yes Bank announced the appointment of R Gandhi, Ex Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 2 years with effect from 14 May 2019 to 13 May 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 09:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU