Yes Bank appoints director

With effect from 14 May 2019Yes Bank announced the appointment of R Gandhi, Ex Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 2 years with effect from 14 May 2019 to 13 May 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.
