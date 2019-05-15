JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Endurance Tech advances after good Q4 result
Business Standard

Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Daptomycin for Injection in US market

Capital Market 

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Daptomycin for Injection, 500mg/vial single-dose vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cubicin for Injection, approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Cubicin for Injection (daptomycin for injection) brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $640.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2019 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Daptomycin for Injection is available in single-dose 15 ml vials containing 500 mg of daptomycin. Cubicin is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dahme Corp.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU