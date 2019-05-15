Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Daptomycin for Injection in US market

-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Daptomycin for Injection, 500mg/vial single-dose vial, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cubicin for Injection, approved by the U. S.
Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Cubicin for Injection (daptomycin for injection) brand and generic had U. S. sales of approximately $640.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2019 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Daptomycin for Injection is available in single-dose 15 ml vials containing 500 mg of daptomycin. Cubicin is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dahme Corp.
