Zydus Cadila introduces IT enabled scratch code on product packs

Zydus Cadila announced that it has introduced a new feature in the packaging of its critical drugs to help patients ensure that the product is not fake or counterfeited. The company has incorporated a new IT enabled scratch code which shall be printed under a scratchable surface. The patients can check to see if the product purchased by them is genuine or not by scratching the surface and verifying the code through the app or the website.

This security feature developed by Hyperlink Infosystem enables patients and institutions detect counterfeits.

All that one needs to do is scratch the code and immediately verify this on an app or website, in no time.

With increasing instances of counterfeit products in the market it was necessary to ensure that a 100% genuine product of Zydus is available to patients. To start with the technology is being implemented in the Company's products Remdac (Remdesivir) and Virafin Inj (Pegylated Interpheron Alpha 2b) and will be seen on the product packs in the third week of June. The new feature will also be extended to other products of the company.

