Zydus Cadila introduces IT enabled scratch code on product packs

-
ALSO READ
Bruzah, a top Indian Hip Hop artist is making waves globally
Healthcare shares gain
Cadila Healthcare rises after DCGI nods Phase 3 trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
Cadila Health gains after DGCI approves Virafin for moderate COVID-19 cases
Zydus Cadila receives DCGI approval to start Phase 3 clinical trial of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b
-
Zydus Cadila announced that it has introduced a new feature in the packaging of its critical drugs to help patients ensure that the product is not fake or counterfeited. The company has incorporated a new IT enabled scratch code which shall be printed under a scratchable surface. The patients can check to see if the product purchased by them is genuine or not by scratching the surface and verifying the code through the app or the website.
This security feature developed by Hyperlink Infosystem enables patients and institutions detect counterfeits.
All that one needs to do is scratch the code and immediately verify this on an app or website, in no time.
With increasing instances of counterfeit products in the market it was necessary to ensure that a 100% genuine product of Zydus is available to patients. To start with the technology is being implemented in the Company's products Remdac (Remdesivir) and Virafin Inj (Pegylated Interpheron Alpha 2b) and will be seen on the product packs in the third week of June. The new feature will also be extended to other products of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU