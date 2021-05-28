Praxis Home Retail allots 13.25 lakh equity shares on conversion of CCDs

Praxis Home Retail has allotted 13,25,471 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each fully paid - up pursuant to conversion of 3rd and the last tranche of conversion option of 1,405 compulsorily convertible debentures held by Future Corporate Resources.

With this, the entire 7,500 compulsorily convertible debentures have been converted into equity shares.

Post allotment of equity shares, the shareholding of Future Corporate Resources (promoter entity) now stands at 59.16% of the paid up equity share capital of the company.

