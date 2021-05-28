Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 1018.36 cr housing project in Maldives

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Acceptance from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation, a State-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the Project viz. 'Design and Construction of 2000 Social Housing Units in Hulhumale', Republic of Maldives' (Project) on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

The total value for this project is estimated to be around USD 140.33 million (Rs.1018.36 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)