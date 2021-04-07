Prakash Industries records highest ever sales in FY21

Prakash Industries announced that in Q4FY2020-21, the Company achieved highest ever sales of around 2,72,142 tonnes of steel, recording growth of 8.85% (Q-o-Q basis) and 31 .16% (Y-o-Y basis).

In FY2020-21 , the Company achieved highest ever sales of around 9,54,760 tonnes of steel, a growth of 3.13% over FY2019-20 despite disruptions due to CO VI D-19 pandemic.

In FY2020-21, DRI Production has been highest ever at 9,05,616 tonnes, recording growth of 10.73% over FY2019-20.

