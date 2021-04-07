-
Bharti Airtel launches Airtel IoT - an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.
Airtel IoT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion.
At its core is Airtel's robust 5G Ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.
It also has a Flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing workflow tools. And, importantly, Airtel's telco grade Security helps enterprises ensure that their IoT data is safe and available in real time for analytics and service delivery.
