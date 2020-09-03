JUST IN
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets

Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Midodrine Hydrochloride Tablets (US RLD- ProAmatine Tablets) in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg.

The drug is used for certain patients who have symptoms of low blood pressure when standing.

This condition is also known as orthostatic hypotension. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 298 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 11:23 IST

