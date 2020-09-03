JUST IN
Business Standard

Samba Financial Group selects iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking solution

Capital Market 

iGTB, the Global Transaction Banking platform from Intellect Design Arena, today announced that Samba Financial Group, one of the Saudi Arabia's largest and most acclaimed financial services groups, has selected iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking (DTB) solution.

The bank has selected DTB to power its digital transformation initiatives to strengthen its corporate offering and help attract more customers. The solution will help the bank become more competitive, streamline internal processes and, in turn, generate additional revenue streams.

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 10:53 IST

