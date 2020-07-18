Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets (US RLD: Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets) in the strengths 50mg/325mg/40 mg.

This combination of medication is used to treat symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.

The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharma's manufacturing facility at St. Louis, USA.

The group now has 294 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

