Reliance Industries to temporarily shut down crude distillation units at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units at its refinery at Jamnagar for planned routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting in the 4th week of July, 2020. The other Refinery units are expected to operate normally during this period.

