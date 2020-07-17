Reliance Industries to temporarily shut down crude distillation units at Jamnagar

-
-
In 4th week of JulyReliance Industries is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units at its refinery at Jamnagar for planned routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting in the 4th week of July, 2020. The other Refinery units are expected to operate normally during this period.
