JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Board of IRB Infrastructure Developers approves change in CFO
Business Standard

Reliance Industries to temporarily shut down crude distillation units at Jamnagar

Capital Market 

In 4th week of July

Reliance Industries is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units at its refinery at Jamnagar for planned routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting in the 4th week of July, 2020. The other Refinery units are expected to operate normally during this period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 18:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU