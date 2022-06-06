Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Famotidine Tablets

Used to prevent and treat heartburn

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Famotidine Tablets in the strengths of 20mg and 40mg (USRLD: Pepcid).

Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker. It works by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach. It is used to prevent and treat heartburn and other symptoms caused by excessive acid in the stomach (acid indigestion).

The drug will be manufactured at group's drug formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. Famotidine Tablet has a market size of USD 67 million (as per IQVIA MAT April 2022).

