1 killed in helicopter crash on top of New York building

One person was killed after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a skyscraper in of New York City, media reported.

The crash occurred around 2 pm (1800 GMT) at 787 7th Avenue in in fog and rain. A fire was caused by the crash and was quickly brought under control, quoted local authorities as saying on Monday.

The pilot was killed in the crash, according to and other citing officials on scene.

Emergency responders have swarmed the site and several streets in the vicinity have been blocked. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)