Youth shot at after argument in east Delhi

A courier boy was allegedly shot at by at least three persons after a quarrel in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, the police said on Monday.

"The victim, identified as Karan, was returning home from a nearby market when a group of three-four persons taunted him over his brother Rahul, who is serving a sentence in Mandoli jail, leading to a heated argument," the police said.

The police said Karan tried to avoid the argument, but was shot at twice at in his both legs.

The victim alleged that the accused had often threatened him over his jailed brother, a said.

A case was registered and some of the accused have been identified. Teams have been formed to nab them, said Jasmeet Singh, of Police (East).

Police have also scanned the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway, they said.

