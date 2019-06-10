Two pet dogs fall off high-rise apartment in Gurugram

Two pet dogs mysteriously fell off the 8th floor of multistorey building in Sector 65 area on Monday morning.

The incident set off a row after some neighbours and an animal welfare NGO posted the incident on and complained to a police station against its owner who is an Iraq-based doctor, practising in a prominent private hospital in Gurugram.

The incident came to light when some women of the society saw a pup falling from the 8th floor of Emmar Emerald residential complex building. The pup reportedly died instantly.

The women immediately alerted the security staff and caretakers of the condominium. Meanwhile, another dog fell off the eighth floor. The caretakers of the building then informed the incident to an NGO, Ummid for Animal Foundation, and the police.

"We have received a written complaint against an Iraqi-national doctor named who allegedly threw two pet dogs from his flat's balcony. The complaint was given by an NGO," said Shukrapal, SHO of Sector 65 police station.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the condominium to ascertain what exactly happened. The matter is under investigation," he said.

No FIR has been registered so far.

has denied the allegation. He said the pet dogs are in the balcony of his flat and he did not know how they disappeared from there.

