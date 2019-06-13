10 booked for harassing Chiranjeevi's son-in-law on Instagram

have booked 10 unknown persons for harassing Telugu superstar K. Chiranjeevi's on

Police said on Thursday that they registered a case and took up investigations following a complaint by that the accused were harassing him by posting objectionable content against him and his family members.

The cyber crimes wing of the police booked the accused under Section 67 of the Act.

Police were in the process of identifying the accused through IP addresses. A said they had also written to photo-sharing app to provide details of the 10 account holders. He said after receiving the details, they would take further action in the case.

Kalyan, an NRI businessman, approached the police three days ago and lodged a complaint.

Kalyan had married Chiranjeevi's younger daughter in 2016. This was her second marriage.

She had earlier married Sirish Bharadwaj against the wishes of her parents. The couple got divorced in 2014 after she filed dowry harassment case against him.

