Fire breaks out in Chiranjeevi's farmhouse, destroys set of his new film

A fire broke out in Chiranjeevi's farmhouse on Friday, destroying the set of his upcoming film.

The set of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Sye Ra Narasimha' was installed there and the film crew had been shooting for last few days in the farmhouse.

"Today morning the fire broke out in the actor's farmhouse located in Kokapet area. Immediately after receiving information fire tenders from near stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire," said officials from the fire department.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)